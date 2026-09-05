PM Modi takes Delhi Metro to reach SRCC for college's centenary celebrations | WATCH

PM Modi took the metro to SRCC ahead of the event and will participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the Delhi University college at 7 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday travelled by Delhi Metro to reach Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), where he is scheduled to attend the institution’s centenary celebrations.

Also Read | PM flags off India’s 1st H-powered train from Jind PM Modi in SRCC "In a short while from now, at 7 PM, I will be at Delhi University's iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to take part in its centenary celebrations. This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

Shri Ram College of Commerce is among India's premier institutions of higher education and is a distinguished centre of learning in Commerce, Economics and Management, according to an official statement.

The centenary celebrations mark a major milestone for the institution, which has established itself as a prominent centre of higher education and has nurtured generations of students who have contributed to business, public life and society.