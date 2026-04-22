Capital inflows into real estate surge to $5.1 bn; REITs, developers lead; Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR account for 65% share

Capital inflows into India’s real estate sector rose ~72% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $5.1 billion in the January-March quarter (Q1 2026) this year, as compared to $2.9 billion recorded in Q1 2025. These inflows, the highest in any quarter, were led primarily by developers, followed closely by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR cumulatively accounted for around 65% of the total investment share, a report has said. Capital inflows into India’s real estate sector rose ~72% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $5.1 billion in the January-March quarter (Q1 2026) this year, as compared to $2.9 billion recorded in Q1 2025, a CBRE report has said. (Photo for representational purposes only). (Unsplash)

According to the report, the period also witnessed a significant ~53% quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) investment surge from $3.3 billion in Q4 2025, reflecting sustained institutional investor confidence in the fundamentals of the country's real estate sector.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR accounted for around 65% of total investment The report also noted that Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR accounted for around 65% of total investment. Notably, capital from Singapore and Canada comprised ~72% and ~27%, respectively, of total foreign inflows.



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The underlying strength of the residential sector was further underscored by the establishment of new investment and development platforms worth approximately $234 million during the quarter, supplementing the primary capital infusions of $5.1 billion, the report said.

During Q1 2026, investment momentum was led by substantial inflows into built-up office assets and continued activity in land / development site acquisitions, which together accounted for more than 90% of overall equity investment flows. Domestic investors, led primarily by developers, dominated the investment landscape, accounting for ~96% of overall inflows, it said.

Significant capital directed towards land acquisitions The report also outlined that a significant portion of this capital was directed towards land acquisitions. Over 73% of the funds dedicated to site acquisitions were deployed to mixed-use and residential projects, with the remaining funds committed to office, warehousing, and hospitality developments, the report showed.

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“This underscores the high confidence of domestic investors and institutional players in the Indian real estate growth story,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.



“Despite global macroeconomic headwinds, our resilient economic framework continues to attract deep capital. The multi-fold increase in REIT activity is particularly encouraging, signalling a maturing market that is increasingly shifting towards institutionalised, yield-generating assets. Going forward, we anticipate foreign capital to re-engage strongly, driven by clearer deployment strategies," he said.