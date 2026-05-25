Five listed REITs in India distribute over ₹8,900 crore to more than 4.25 lakh unitholders in FY26

The five listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in India collectively distributed more than ₹8,900 crore to around 4.25 lakh unitholders during the full financial year 2025–26, according to a statement issued by the Indian REITs Association on May 25. Five listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in India collectively distributed more than ₹8,900 crore to around 4.25 lakh unitholders during the full financial year 2025–26. (Representational photo) (Pexels)

The REITs distributed ₹2,566 crore to over 4.25 lakh unitholders during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, it said.

The five listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust. The sixth REIT, Bagmane Prime Office REIT, got listed on stock exchanges earlier this month.

"The five publicly listed REITs in India collectively distributed over ₹2,566 crore to more than 4.25 lakh unitholders during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026. For the full financial year 2025-26, the cumulative distribution by these REITs exceeded ₹8,900 crore," the Indian REITs Association (IRA) said on May 25.

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At the end of the March quarter of 2025-26, the total gross asset value of the Indian REIT market stood at over ₹2,72,000 crore. The combined market capitalisation of the REIT sector stood at over ₹1,70,000 crore as of May 22, 2026.

“This has been another landmark year for the Indian REIT industry, marked by strong growth in distributions, expansion of high-quality real estate portfolios, and increasing investor participation. The sector has seen further growth, with the addition of one more REIT, taking the number of listed REITs to five in FY26, reflecting growing confidence in the platform. The cumulative distribution of over Rs. 8,900 crores in FY26 represents a robust year-on-year growth of over 50%," said Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association.

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"This significant increase underscores the resilience of the underlying assets, strong operating performance, and the sector’s ability to deliver stable and predictable cash flows to unitholders. As India’s commercial real estate market continues to evolve, REITs are steadily emerging as a preferred investment avenue for both domestic and global investors seeking transparent, professionally managed, yield-generating assets. We remain confident in the long-term growth potential of the Indian REIT ecosystem and its expanding role in India’s financial markets," Aggarwal said.

What are REITs? REITs are investment vehicles that own or operate income-generating real estate, enabling investors to earn a share of the income produced without directly purchasing the properties. As per the rules, REITs distribute income to unitholders in various forms, including dividend.

According to the statement, together, these five REITs manage a portfolio spanning over 187 million square feet of Grade A office and retail real estate across India. Since inception, they have cumulatively distributed over ₹31,700 crore to unitholders, underlining their growing significance within India’s capital markets ecosystem.

The Indian REITs Association (IRA) is a non-profit industry body formed under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It is committed to advancing the growth and development of the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector in India. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, and Nexus Select Trust are members of the association.