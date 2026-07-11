Vietnam boat accident LIVE: 'A big wave hit us', says survivor after 15 killed

After the tragedy, a Control Room was set up at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh city which can be reached at : +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414.

A control room was also set up in Hanoi and can be reached at +84 91 308 9165.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the incident and said that he was “extremely saddened” by the tragedy.

"My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities,” the Prime Minister posted on X.