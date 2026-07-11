UFC 329 tonight: When and where to watch Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway; full details

Conor McGregor returns to the UFC after a five-year absence as he takes on Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 11. Conor McGregor (left) faces off with Max Holloway during weigh ins for UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The highly anticipated bout headlines one of the biggest cards of the year, with Liverpool lightweight Paddy Pimblett featuring in the co-main event against France’s Benoit Saint Denis.

While the event takes place on Saturday in the United States, fans in the UK and other regions will have to tune in during the early hours of Sunday, July 12, due to the time difference.

When is UFC 329 and what time does it start? UFC 329 will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 pm ET in the United States.

For fans in the UK, the event will begin in the early hours of Sunday, July 12, with the main event expected after the earlier fights. ESPN reported that the UK broadcast start time is 2 am BST.

The event schedule includes:

Early prelims: 5 pm ET

Prelims: 7 pm ET

Main card: 9 pm ET Also Read: Conor McGregor's 5-year UFC exile ends in Las Vegas with Max Holloway rematch

Where to watch UFC 329 live? UFC 329 will be available to stream live on Paramount+ in the United States.

CBS Sports reported that UFC numbered events and Fight Nights are available through Paramount+ subscriptions, with the platform serving as the home for UFC events.

In the UK, UFC 329 will be broadcast live on TNT Sports Box Office, according to ESPN.

Why is McGregor vs Holloway a big fight? McGregor’s return has generated major attention after the former two-division UFC champion spent five years away from competition.

The Irishman last fought in 2021, when he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Since then, fans have waited for his return to the Octagon.

McGregor will face Holloway more than a decade after their first meeting in 2013. The pair previously fought at featherweight, with McGregor winning the contest. Their rematch will take place at welterweight.

Also Read: Trump celebrates 80th birthday with historic UFC event at White House: Key highlights here

Holloway enters the fight after continuing to compete among the UFC’s elite fighters, making the bout a test of McGregor’s comeback against an experienced opponent.

UFC 329 co-main event: Paddy Pimblett vs Benoit Saint Denis The co-main event features Paddy Pimblett against Benoit Saint Denis in a lightweight showdown.

Pimblett is returning after losing an interim lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje and will look to move back into the 155-pound title picture.

Saint Denis enters the fight on a four-match winning streak and will aim to strengthen his position in the lightweight division.

UFC 329 full fight card highlights Max Holloway vs Conor McGregor: Welterweight

Benoit Saint Denis vs Paddy Pimblett: Lightweight

Cory Sandhagen vs Mario Bautista: Bantamweight

Robert Whittaker vs Nikita Krylov: Light heavyweight

Gable Steveson vs Elisha Ellison: Heavyweight

Olympic wrestling gold medallist Gable Steveson will also make his UFC debut on the card.