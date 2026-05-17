Conor McGregor's 5-year UFC exile ends in Las Vegas with Max Holloway rematch

Conor McGregor, a big name in UFC despite not fighting since 2021, will return for a match with Max Holloway on July 11 in Las Vegas, UFC CEO Dana White announced on Saturday. Conor McGregor returns to the UFC. (X images)

Ireland's McGregor (22-6-0) will face fellow former champion Holloway (27-9-0) in a non-title welterweight bout as the main event of UFC 329 during International Fight Week. It's a rematch of their featherweight bout in August 2013, which McGregor won by three-round decision despite a torn ACL.

McGregor, 37, last fought on July 10, 2021, losing by TKO to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg during the final seconds of the first round. The fighters had split the first two matches in the trilogy.

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Another return was cancelled when Conor McGregor sustained a toe injury before his match with Michael Chandler, scheduled for June 2024.

McGregor became the first UFC fighter to be champion simultaneously in two weight divisions in 2016. He knocked out Jose Aldo for the featherweight belt in December 2015 and stopped Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title in November 2016. He is 1-3 in his last four bouts.

Holloway, 34, is a former featherweight champion who has beaten Justin Gaethje, Aldo (twice), Poirier and Frankie Edgar. The Hawaii native is 1-1 since moving to lightweight in 2025, losing his last bout to Charles Oliveira by five-round decision in March.