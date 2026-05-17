Mohamed Salah rips into Liverpool's identity crisis after humiliation against Aston Villa: ‘Was very painful’

Mohamed Salah has delivered a sharp public message after Liverpool’s damaging 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa, calling for the club to recover the “heavy metal” attacking identity that defined its rise from doubters to Champions. Mohamed Salah looks dejected after the match against Aston Villa. (REUTERS)

Liverpool’s defeat at Villa Park deepened their Champions League concerns and pushed Aston Villa above them in the table. Villa moved to 62 points from 37 matches, while Liverpool remained on 59, leaving Arne Slot’s side under pressure going into the final league game against Brentford.

Salah’s statement, posted after the loss, went beyond a routine post-match reaction. The Egyptian forward said he was hurt by Liverpool “crumbling to yet another defeat this season” and insisted that qualifying for next season’s Champions League was the “bare minimum” for a club of Liverpool’s stature.

“I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work, and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that,” Salah wrote.

“Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play, and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable, and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. “