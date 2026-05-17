Xabi Alonso to Chelsea sealed as Blues prepare announcement after four-year agreement

Chelsea are set to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager after the Spaniard accepted the club’s offer, with an official announcement now expected in the coming days. Xabi Alonso will be joining Chelsea as the manager. (REUTERS)

The former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid coach has reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea on a four-year deal, marking another major managerial reset at Stamford Bridge after a turbulent season under BlueCo ownership.

Xabi Alonso set for Chelsea The agreement is now in place, with Chelsea preparing to complete the final formalities before making the appointment public. There have been widespread reports on the development, including one from Fabrizio Romano.

The move puts Alonso in line to become Chelsea’s next permanent manager as the club looks to restore direction after another difficult campaign. The London club have endured a poor Premier League season and recently suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final, adding further pressure to the football structure at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso’s arrival would represent a significant statement from Chelsea. The club have been searching for a coach capable of imposing a clear football identity on a squad that has seen major investment but limited consistency. Alonso’s profile fits that demand, with his reputation built on structure, control and tactical clarity.

The Spaniard rose sharply as one of Europe’s most sought-after coaches during his spell at Bayer Leverkusen. He guided the German club to a historic domestic double in the 2023-24 season, winning the Bundesliga and German Cup while producing one of the most admired teams in Europe. That success turned him into a managerial target for several elite clubs.

His later spell at Real Madrid ended quickly, but Chelsea has still moved for him as the figure they believe can lead the next phase of the project. Alonso has been out of work since leaving Madrid in January and is now expected to return to management in England.

Chelsea’s decision also points to a possible shift in the way the club want to operate. There have been reports that Alonso is expected to be appointed as a manager rather than just a head coach, with greater influence over transfer and squad decisions.

Chelsea’s recent structure has often placed coaches within a broader recruitment model heavily controlled by the club hierarchy. Alonso’s expected role suggests he could have more authority in shaping the squad than some of his predecessors.

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The appointment would make Xabi Alonso the latest manager under the BlueCo ownership era, which has already seen several changes in the dugout since the 2022 takeover. Chelsea have struggled to turn their spending into sustained results, and the next appointment will be judged by whether it brings stability as much as style.

For Alonso, the Chelsea job brings both risk and opportunity. He inherits a high-profile squad, a demanding ownership model and a fanbase desperate for a clear direction. The deal is not yet officially announced, but all signs now point towards Alonso beginning the next chapter of his managerial career at Stamford Bridge.