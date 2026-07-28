Who is Addison Frasch? LA ICU nurse faces backlash over controversial remarks about ICE, patients
A Los Angeles-based ICU nurse has become the center of an online controversy after videos alleged he said he would mislead ICE officers.
A Los Angeles-based intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, Addison Frasch, has become the center of a growing online controversy. Conservative social media account Libs of TikTok shared videos accusing him of saying he would lie to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and making remarks about patients.
The posts have gone viral, generating thousands of reactions. At the time of publication, Frasch had not publicly responded to the latest viral post from the Libs of TikTok.
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Who is Addison Frasch?
Based on publicly available social media information, Addison Frasch identifies himself as an ICU nurse based in Los Angeles. He has maintained an online presence discussing healthcare, nursing experiences, social issues, and personal experiences.
The social media influencer has about 400K followers on Instagram and more than 1 million followers on TikTok.
Frasch was employed as an intensive care nurse in his home state of Georgia prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the San Diego Union Tribune. After that, Frasch worked as a travel nurse on a crisis assignment in a remote hospital close to El Centro that was overrun by COVID patients.
His recent online visibility, however, has seen a significant amount of content about the recent immigration crackdown and ICE activity. The controversy comes amid heightened national debate over immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.
Libs of TikTok posted on X the two videos from Frasch and wrote, “Meet Addison Frasch, a Los Angeles-based ICU nurse. He posted multiple videos saying he would lie to ICE to protect illegals and mocks paralyzed patients because he thinks they're 'homophobic.”
The viral post referenced videos where Frasch discussed how he would respond if ICE agents sought information about undocumented immigrants. Another video highlighted by critics allegedly showed Frasch making comments involving paralyzed patients.
The videos quickly spread across X, TikTok and other platforms, prompting debate over professional ethics for healthcare workers and their public social media activity.
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Social media reacts
The viral post triggered sharp reactions.
A user on X wrote, “Put the politics aside for a minute. What grown-a** adult would do this in his place of work, while on the clock, and then post it for the world to see and think it's OK?”
Some users questioned whether healthcare professionals should joke about their patients and wrote, “Yikes. If my nurse thinks mocking paralyzed patients is okay, I’m finding a new hospital.”
Another user on X wrote, “As a retired BSN,RN,CCM I think he is a disgrace to the nursing profession. It is appalling to see ANY nurse act like this. I put in 44 years in this profession and never did I see nurses act as I’ve seen since Biden was in office.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More