Who is Addison Frasch? LA ICU nurse faces backlash over controversial remarks about ICE, patients

A Los Angeles-based intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, Addison Frasch, has become the center of a growing online controversy. Conservative social media account Libs of TikTok shared videos accusing him of saying he would lie to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and making remarks about patients. A Los Angeles-based ICU nurse has become the center of an online controversy after Libs of TikTok shared videos alleging he said he would mislead ICE officers. (Addison Frasch | Instagram )

The posts have gone viral, generating thousands of reactions. At the time of publication, Frasch had not publicly responded to the latest viral post from the Libs of TikTok.

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Who is Addison Frasch? Based on publicly available social media information, Addison Frasch identifies himself as an ICU nurse based in Los Angeles. He has maintained an online presence discussing healthcare, nursing experiences, social issues, and personal experiences.

The social media influencer has about 400K followers on Instagram and more than 1 million followers on TikTok.

Frasch was employed as an intensive care nurse in his home state of Georgia prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the San Diego Union Tribune. After that, Frasch worked as a travel nurse on a crisis assignment in a remote hospital close to El Centro that was overrun by COVID patients.

His recent online visibility, however, has seen a significant amount of content about the recent immigration crackdown and ICE activity. The controversy comes amid heightened national debate over immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

Libs of TikTok posted on X the two videos from Frasch and wrote, “Meet Addison Frasch, a Los Angeles-based ICU nurse. He posted multiple videos saying he would lie to ICE to protect illegals and mocks paralyzed patients because he thinks they're 'homophobic.”

The viral post referenced videos where Frasch discussed how he would respond if ICE agents sought information about undocumented immigrants. Another video highlighted by critics allegedly showed Frasch making comments involving paralyzed patients.

The videos quickly spread across X, TikTok and other platforms, prompting debate over professional ethics for healthcare workers and their public social media activity.