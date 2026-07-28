Realtor says facilities at ‘premium Gurgaon societies’ are everyday part of life in Canada

A quick trip overseas can completely change how you view real estate back home. In a viral clip showcasing wide sidewalks and lush public parks in Canada, an Indian property expert posed a pointed question to urban dwellers: Why are some basic facilities treated as an exclusive luxury in Indian real estate? Snippets from a video of Canada shared by a realtor. (Instagram/@the.experiencedrealtor)

“I've been in Canada for just over a week now and one thing has really stood out for me. Most of the amenities that we see in our premium gated communities in Gurgaon and other cities are simply part of everyday living over here,” Arun Prakash says in the video on Instagram. His social media bio says he has been a realtor working in Delhi-NCR for over 20 years.

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The clip then shows beautiful play areas for kids, wide pavements, sports facilities, and community gathering areas that are open to everyone.

“All this makes the neighbourhood feel like an extension of your home. This experience also made me think where Gurgaon was heading,” Prakash expresses.

He continues, “While we still have a long way to go when it comes to public infrastructure and community spaces, it's encouraging to see many of our newer developments placing greater emphasis on walkability and creating community spaces where people genuinely enjoy spending time. And the next step is making them part of the city itself.”

“Sometimes, the best amenities aren’t inside the project, but they’re part of the neighbourhood itself,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.