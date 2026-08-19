Pakistan summons US charge d'affaires over Sergio Gor's remarks during J&K visit

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the US charge d'affaires in Islamabad over remarks made by US ambassador to India Sergio Gor during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Sergio Gor had said, during his visit to Srinagar, that Jammu and Kashmir “is an important part of India.” (AP Photo) In a statement released on Wednesday, Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs said the US envoy to Islamabad was summoned and “a strong demarche lodged” against Gor's remarks. Gor had, earlier on Wednesday during his visit to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, said the union territory “is an important part of India.” This was his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir, during which the US ambassador to India also said that America would reconsider its travel advisories for the region.

Deep Dive What did US ambassador Sergio Gor say about Jammu and Kashmir during his visit? Why is Gor's visit to Jammu and Kashmir significant? How does the current US travel advisory affect tourism in Jammu and Kashmir?

In the statement, Pakistan said that it “strongly condemned” the remarks and called them “irresponsible”. “It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is…awaiting final disposition in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs claimed. It claimed that the statement “ran contrary to the United States' commitment to supremacy of international law and the UN charter.” Also Read | After Trump, US envoy cites India's 660 million voters to push voter ID