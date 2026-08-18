After Trump, US envoy cites India's 660 million voters to push voter ID
Sergio Gor made the remarks hours after Trump cited India’s election system and Gyanesh Kumar while asking Congress to pass the SAVE America Act.
US ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday backed President Donald Trump’s push for mandatory voter identification in America, citing India’s election system as an example.
“The President (US President Donald Trump) was very clear, and what India does, having a voter ID law, is something that we should pass in the United States,” Gor said on the sidelines of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce National Convention 2026.
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“You had over 660 million people vote, by the way, less than 1 per cent by mail. I think it's vitally important. Voter ID is important. It's not a partisan issue, and so the President is absolutely right that the United States should have a voter ID requirement when people show up to vote,” he told news agency ANI.
ALSO READ | Trump cites Gyanesh Kumar while renewing push for SAVE America Act, praises India's voter ID system
Gor backs Trump’s SAVE America Act push
Gor’s latest remarks came hours after Trump cited India’s electoral system and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while renewing his call for Congress to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act.
Trump said Kumar recently asked the US administration how elections could be conducted without a valid photo ID. Trump also spoke of India’s large electorate and voter identification requirements and said that the US should adopt stricter rules.
ALSO READ | 'Take Gyanesh Kumar to US': Congress after Trump invokes Indian electoral system
Gor earlier backed Trump’s post: “President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”
ALSO READ | SAVE Act explained: What is Trump’s US voter ID bill and how will it work?
What is the SAVE America Act?
The SAVE America Act is a proposed US law that would make voter registration and voting rules stricter. It would require people registering to vote in federal elections to show documents proving they are US citizens. It would also require voters to show a valid photo ID when they vote.
Under the bill, people registering to vote would have to provide documents such as a US passport, birth certificate or naturalisation certificate to prove they are citizens.
The rules could also apply when people update or change their voter registration. The House of Representatives has passed the bill, but it still faces a major hurdle in the Senate. It has not yet become law.
Gyanesh Kumar-Gor meeting
Trump’s comments followed a meeting last week between Gyanesh Kumar and Gor, during which the two agreed to work closely on election management and training election staff.
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