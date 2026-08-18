SAVE Act explained: What is Trump’s US voter ID bill and how will it work?

Trump cited India’s large electorate and its use of voter identification documents while urging Congress to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

Trump referred to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while making the case for mandatory photo identification for voters in the US. He said Kumar asked the US administration how elections could be conducted without requiring voters to have a valid photo ID.

US President Donald Trump has renewed his push for Congress to pass legislation that would tighten voter registration and identification requirements in federal elections, citing India’s election system as an example.

How does the SAVE Act propose to handle mail-in voting?

How does the SAVE Act propose to handle mail-in voting?

Why is the SAVE Act being compared to India's election system?

Why is the SAVE Act being compared to India's election system?

What proof of citizenship is required under the SAVE Act for voter registration?

What proof of citizenship is required under the SAVE Act for voter registration?

The SAVE Act is legislation aimed at tightening voter registration and identification requirements for federal elections in the US.

The bill would require people registering to vote in federal elections to provide documentary proof that they are US citizens. It would also require voters to show valid photo identification when casting their ballots.

The White House says the legislation is intended to ensure that only US citizens can register and vote in federal elections.

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Under the bill, a person seeking to register would not be allowed to do so unless they presented documentary proof of US citizenship in person to the relevant election official by the registration deadline.

What documents would US voters need? Proof of citizenship - People registering to vote would have to provide documents establishing that they are US citizens, such as a passport or birth certificate.

Photo ID- Voters would have to present a valid photo identification document when casting their ballot.

The citizenship documentation requirement is separate from the photo ID requirement. In other words, a person would need to establish their US citizenship when registering and then meet identification requirements when voting.

What does the SAVE Act say about mail-in voting? The legislation also seeks to introduce tighter rules around voting by mail.

Under the White House's description of the SAVE Act, mail-in ballots would generally not be permitted, with exceptions for certain groups, including people who are ill, have disabilities, are serving in the military or are travelling.

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The administration argues that restricting mail-in voting would strengthen safeguards around the handling and counting of ballots.

Mail-in voting has been a major political issue in the US, particularly since the 2020 presidential election, when the use of mail ballots increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Why is Trump citing India? Trump has repeatedly pointed to India's election system while arguing that the US should strengthen voter identification requirements.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration -- How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?”