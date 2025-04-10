Will SAVE Act pass the Senate? Over 21 million Americans' voting rights at stake

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, passed the US House of Representatives with a 220-208 vote on Thursday. The bill, which will require Americans to produce proof of citizenship in order to register to vote, will not head to the Senate. If the Upper House passes the legislation, President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law. The SAVE Act will head for a Senate vote(Unsplash)

Will the SAVE Act pass the Senate?

The Republicans hold a narrow 53-44 majority in the Senate, which also has three independent candidates who generally side with Democrats. They are Bernie Sanders, Angus King, and Kyrsten Sinema. However, passing legislation requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, unless the filibuster is bypassed or eliminated.

The Save ACT did not reach a Senate vote in 2024 when Democrats controlled the house (51-49).

In the current scenario, for the legislation to pass, all 53 Republicans will need to vote yes. They will need seven additional votes to break a filibuster.

Democrats have consistently opposed the SAVE Act, citing disenfranchisement risks. With 47 votes, they can sustain a filibuster unless 13 defect.

SAVE Act could affect voting rights of millions of Americans

The Brennan Center suggests that roughly 146 million people do not have a passport and 21 million US citizens do not have ready access to citizenship documents. Around 69 million married women would not be able to use a birth certificate to prove their identity or citizenship status under the terms of the SAVE Act, according to the Center for American Progress.

House Rep Joe Morelle highlighted these issues in a statement after the vote on Thursday. The top Democrat on the Committee on House Administration, which oversees federal election administration, called the SAVE Act ‘one of the most damaging voter suppression bills in modern history’.

“There’s no doubt that women, military members, and people of color will be disproportionately impacted. The fight to stop this bill – to protect Americans’ sacred right to vote – is not over. I will do everything in my power to ensure every eligible American has access to the ballot box."