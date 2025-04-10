Menu Explore
SAVE Act clears the House: THESE 4 Democrats sided with Republicans to vote ‘aye’

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 10, 2025 11:29 PM IST

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote. As many as four Democrats sided with Republicans to vote ‘aye’, and the bill was passed by a 220-208 vote.

SAVE Act passed the House of Representatives on Thursday(Unsplash)
The four Democrats, who voted against party lines, are: Jared Golden, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Henry Cuellar, and Ed Case.

Read More: What is the SAVE Act and how could it affect married women?

Democrat explains his decision

Explaining his decision, Maine Rep Golden said that he voted for the SAVE Act ‘for the simple reason that American elections are for Americans’ and ‘requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is common sense’.

"Some claim that requiring proof of citizenship is too onerous a burden, or that it will "disenfranchise" those whose names have changed for reasons like marriage. The truth is the SAVE Act ensures name changes will not prevent anyone from registering to vote," Golden wrote in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Egg prices surge to a record high of $6.23 per dozen despite Trump's predictions

‘Will impact women, military members and people of color’

The SAVE Act is a bill sponsored by Republican Rep Chip Roy. It proposes an amendment in the National Voter Registration Act to require states to obtain proof of citizenship in person from people who are registering to vote or updating their voter registration.

The bill now goes for a Senate vote. Top Democrat on the Committee on House Administration, Rep Joe Morelle, said that the SAVE Act is ‘one of the most damaging voter suppression bills in modern history’.

“There’s no doubt that women, military members, and people of color will be disproportionately impacted. The fight to stop this bill – to protect Americans’ sacred right to vote – is not over. I will do everything in my power to ensure every eligible American has access to the ballot box," he said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / SAVE Act clears the House: THESE 4 Democrats sided with Republicans to vote ‘aye’
