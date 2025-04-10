What is the SAVE Act and how could it affect married women?

The House narrowly passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act on Thursday, a bill mandating proof of U.S. citizenship for individuals registering to vote or updating their voter registration. Sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), the legislation cleared the chamber in a 220-208 vote. The House narrowly passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act on Thursday.(AI/ Grok)

Four Democrats—Reps. Jared Golden (Maine), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), and Ed Case (Hawaii)—joined Republicans in supporting the measure

"In order to preserve this republic, we must uphold what it means to be able to vote in a U.S. election," Roy said in a statement. "I am grateful that my colleagues answered the call and passed the SAVE Act, as this serves as a critical first step to ensure that we maintain election integrity throughout our country."

The bill now moves to the Senate, where its prospects remain uncertain, as Republicans lack the supermajority needed to overcome a potential filibuster.

What is the SAVE Act?

The SAVE Act amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) by requiring individuals to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship in person when registering to vote or updating their registration.

The eligible documents demonstrating proof of citizenship include -

— A REAL ID-compliant driver’s license indicating the holder’s citizenship.

— A valid U.S. passport.

— A military ID card paired with a service record confirming a U.S. birthplace.

— A government-issued photo ID displaying a U.S. birthplace.

— A government-issued photo ID accompanied by a document, such as a certified birth certificate, verifying a U.S. birthplace.

How could it impact married women?

The SAVE Act could potentially impact married women, especially those who adopted their spouse’s surname after marriage.

According to Forbes, an estimated 69 million women in the U.S. have taken their spouse’s surname and don’t have a birth certificate matching their legal name.

The bill requires proof of citizenship to match current identification, potentially creating hurdles for these women when registering or updating their voter status.

They might need to provide additional documentation—like a marriage certificate—and make multiple trips to obtain it, though the legislation does not explicitly recognize marriage certificates or name-change records as valid proof of citizenship.

“Passing the SAVE Act would cause a chilling effect on the voting behavior of a lot of voters who legally should have the right to vote, but who are going to be discouraged from doing so for reasons that are no fault of their own," Aaron Thomas, Harvard Law graduate and family attorney, told Forbes.

(With inputs from AP)