Trump admin may impose $100,000 fee on foreign students seeking US jobs; report sparks outrage, 'stupid idea'

The Trump administration is considering a proposal that could require international students to pay a $100,000 fee if they want to work in the United States after graduating from an American university, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The reported move has sparked criticism online, with some calling it a "stupid idea" and questioning its impact on international talent. US President Donald Trump during an announcement on the Freedom Haulers initiative at the White House in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

The proposed fee would be linked to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which allows eligible foreign graduates to work in the US for up to three years after completing their studies, depending on their field, according to sources cited by the report.

The proposal has not been formally announced by the administration.

OPT fee could impact students, universities and employers If implemented, the reported $100,000 charge could make the US less attractive for international students who rely on OPT as a pathway to gain work experience after graduation.

Government data showed that around 419,000 international graduates were employed through the OPT program in 2024, according to figures cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The program is also an important recruitment pipeline for US companies, particularly in sectors such as technology and finance. Many major employers hire international graduates from American universities through OPT before later sponsoring eligible workers for H-1B visas.

Universities could also feel the impact, as international students contribute significantly to tuition revenue at many institutions.

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Proposal follows H-1B fee legal setback The reported OPT fee discussion comes shortly after the Trump administration faced a legal challenge over a separate immigration proposal involving H-1B visas.

The administration had attempted to introduce a $100,000 fee for certain H-1B applicants, but a federal appeals court in Boston blocked enforcement of the measure last week, according to reports.

That proposal faced opposition from technology companies, which argued that increased costs could affect access to skilled foreign workers. The administration later narrowed the scope of the H-1B fee plan to cover certain foreign professionals entering the US directly on H-1B visas.

The reported OPT proposal would instead affect international students already enrolled at US universities.

Social media users react to reported proposal The news triggered debate on Reddit, with users questioning whether such a policy could discourage highly skilled graduates from staying in the US.

"They're obsessed with the idea of imposing some kind of $100k fee," one user wrote. Another commented, "'Weighs', another way of saying it's happening."

Some users criticized the potential impact on America's ability to retain skilled graduates. "So educate international students and force them out afterwards? I don't understand this country," one Reddit user said.

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Another called the reported proposal the "most stupid idea ever", arguing that it could push away skilled professionals, including researchers and other highly qualified workers.

The Trump administration has not confirmed whether the reported $100,000 OPT fee will be implemented. If pursued, the proposal could mark another major change in the rules governing legal immigration.