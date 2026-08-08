Blanche confirmed as attorney general on tight Senate vote

WASHINGTON—The Senate narrowly confirmed Todd Blanche as attorney general, cementing his place atop the Justice Department after a contentious battle that focused on his willingness to bend the agency to President Trump’s political and financial interests. The Senate narrowly confirmed Todd Blanche as attorney general,

Blanche was confirmed Saturday by a 50-49 vote, with Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joining the Democratic minority in voting against him.

For Blanche, the confirmation adds prestige rather than power, because he has been acting as attorney general in a temporary capacity since April while also serving as the Justice Department’s No. 2 official.

The vote, taken just before senators’ August recess, capped one of the most unusual confirmation processes for attorney general in recent memory. The episode was also indicative of the kinds of political challenges Blanche will face as a Senate-confirmed attorney general who finds himself between a mercurial president and a legal system increasingly skeptical of the Justice Department’s credibility.

“It is not as if I remain blissfully unaware of what will happen if I am confirmed,” Blanche said at a recent press conference.

With Blanche’s confirmation, Trump secures a trusted ally atop the Justice Department. Blanche, 52, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan who later became a defense attorney, helped Trump navigate several criminal cases, including a pair brought by special counsel Jack Smith during the Biden-era Justice Department. Since Trump fired his predecessor, Pam Bondi, in April, Blanche has moved with speed and decisiveness, advancing investigations and prosecutions of the president’s favored targets, including former FBI Director James Comey.

Blanche’s fate was uncertain until late Friday morning, when Sen. Bill Cassidy (R., La.) announced he would provide the pivotal yes vote. “I’ll be criticized for this vote. What’s new?” Cassidy said, appearing to grow emotional during a speech on the Senate floor. “But the people of Louisiana can be assured that I worked hard to understand the issues and make the right decision.”