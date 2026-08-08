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    Schools, tourist sites shut as Eastern China braces for Typhoon Dolphin

    Forecasters predicted that areas could see 200-400 mm of rainfall over the next few days in China as Typhoon Dolphin approaches land on Saturday.

    Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 12:08:42 IST
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    Authorities in eastern China shut schools and tourist sites as Typhoon Dolphin made its way toward land on Saturday.

    Police officers check the mooring lines of a vessel ahead of Typhoon Dolphin in Beilun District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Friday. (File Photo/AP)
    Police officers check the mooring lines of a vessel ahead of Typhoon Dolphin in Beilun District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Friday. (File Photo/AP)

    The storm’s maximum sustained winds were estimated at about 162 kilometers per hour (101 mph). It will bring heavy rains, creating a risk of severe flooding as well as landslides and is expected to hit Zhejiang province and northern parts of neighboring Fujian province late Sunday. Shanghai is also in the path of the storm.

    Also Read | Over 500 flights cancelled, evacuations ordered as Typhoon Dolphin approaches Japan

    Forecasters predicted that areas could see 200-400 mm (7.9–15.7 inches) of rainfall over the next few days.

    Also Read | Southern China faces torrential rain, flood risk after Typhoon Noul hits land

    National authorities declared a level III emergency response, the second lowest level.

    Also Read | Typhoon Bavi weakens but still brings strong winds, heavy rain to China

    Many tourist destinations in Zhejiang are shut Saturday and Sunday, as well as all water-based activities, including ferries and cruises.

    Authorities in the city of Ningbo, one of the province's largest, ordered schools and other educational facilities shut this weekend and all water-related activities to halt. Some 800 ships are docked at the port.

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    Home/World News/Schools, Tourist Sites Shut As Eastern China Braces For Typhoon Dolphin
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