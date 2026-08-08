Mount Lemmon fire update: Reports of blaze near Finger Rock due to lightning strike; scary visuals emerge from Arizona

A fire reportedly broke out in Mount Lemmon in Arizona on Saturday, August 8. As per reports the fire broke out near Finger Rock. Online reports also claimed that the fire was due to a lightning strike. However, there's no official confirmation of these details. A fire was reported in Mount Lemmon, Arizona. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) The local fire department is yet to comment on the matter. A cause for the blaze is not known yet and there are no reports of injuries as of now. Meanwhile, scary visuals of the fire on Mount Lemmon was circulated online. Mount Lemmon fire: Scary visuals emerge A video was posted on a local Tucson page on X. “Fire on Mt Lemmon, or at least up in the foothills”, it noted.

A person on Facebook posted a couple of blurry photos of the fire from a distance.

“Friday night lights on Mt Lemmon here in Tucson, notice this at 1015 pm..There be fire on the mountain from Lightning storms in the area,” they wrote. Also Read | Reno Moose Ridge Fire: Large vegetation fire in Washoe County; latest update as scary visuals emerge from Nevada Many said they were able to see the flames from Tucson. Posts were made in the r/Tucson subreddit amid the Mount Lemmon fire.

“Fire on the mountain,” one wrote. Another added “I can see the mountain burning from grant and alvernon.” Another photo of the fire was from inside a vehicle.