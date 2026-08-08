ADNOC tanker attacked with missile in Strait of Hormuz, UAE condemns Iranian strike

The United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said one of its vessels was targeted by a missile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday.

ADNOC said that no injuries were reported and the situation had been brought under control, the state news agency WAM reported. The Abu Dhabi state oil company is one of the world's largest energy producers and exports crude oil, natural gas and refined products to customers worldwide.

The WAM report gave no details on the vessel, its cargo, possible damage or responsibility for the incident. The UAE, however, said Iran had targeted the tanker belonging to the state-owned oil company.

The foreign ministry in a statement condemned "the hostile Iranian attack that targeted a tanker belonging to ADNOC with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, without causing casualties".

Later on Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a ship was hit by a projectile off Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire that was extinguished but no casualties.

It was unclear whether or not they were referring to the same ship.

Iran has so far not said anything or taken responsibility for the alleged strike. IRGC has previously threatened action against any vessels transiting the strait if they are linked to Tehran's adversaries, or if they fail to comply with Iranian directives.