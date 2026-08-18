'Take Gyanesh Kumar to US': Congress after Trump invokes Indian electoral system

He wrote, "Dear @realDonaldTrump, please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight. For all the insults and bullying you've sent our way, this is the least we can do for you. To SIR, With Love, from India."

Pawan Khera posted on X after the US President renewed his call for the passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, citing India's election system and voter identification requirements.

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Pawan Khera on Tuesday launched an online critique directed at United States President Donald Trump and India's poll authorities, telling the US leader to take Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and electronic voting machines to America.

How does the voter ID requirement in India differ from proposed laws in the US?

How does the voter ID requirement in India differ from proposed laws in the US?

Why did Trump reference India's electoral system when discussing the SAVE America Act?

Why did Trump reference India's electoral system when discussing the SAVE America Act?

What are the main provisions of the SAVE America Act proposed by Trump?

What are the main provisions of the SAVE America Act proposed by Trump?

Congress leader remarks came after Donald Trump publicly invoked India's electoral model in a bid to pass the SAVE America Act.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump (local time) renewed his call for the passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, citing India's election system and voter identification requirements.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump recalled remarks attributed to India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier this month regarding voter identification requirements in the US."

Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration -- How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?" Trump said.

Referring to India's last general election, Trump said, "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document."

Trump reiterated his call for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, saying, "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!"

According to the White House, the legislation is aimed at ensuring that only US citizens participate in deciding federal elections.

"American citizens -- and only American citizens -- should decide American elections," the White House said, describing the SAVE America Act as a "common sense, bipartisan bill."

The White House said the proposed legislation would require voters to provide valid identification before registering to vote in a federal election, along with proof of citizenship.

It also proposes restrictions on mail-in ballots, allowing them only in cases involving illness, disability, military service or travel. The White House said the Act would direct states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls.

"If you want to register to vote in the United States, you have to be a citizen in the United States," the White House said.

The administration also compared US election procedures with those in other countries, arguing that America lags behind other nations in enforcing what it described as basic election protections.

"India and Brazil tie voter ID to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship," the White House said.

The Bill to pass the law was introduced on January 29. (ANI)