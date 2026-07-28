PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu applaud Sharmila Dhankar after India's first CWG para-athletics gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sharmila Dhankar after the Indian para athlete created history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by becoming the country's first-ever gold medallist in para-athletics. Sharmila claimed the women's F57 shot put title with a season-best throw of 9.81m on Monday night, producing a landmark performance. Her victory also ended India's 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games. Sharmila Dhankar clinched gold for India at CWG 2026. (Screengrab - SonyLiv)

The nation's previous medal in the discipline came at the 2006 edition, when Ranjith Kumar Jayaseelan won silver in the men's seated discus throw. Sharmila's historic triumph marked a major milestone for Indian para-athletics on the Commonwealth Games stage.

Prime Modi hailed Dhankar's historic Commonwealth Games triumph, applauding the para shot putter for delivering a season-best throw and ending India's 20-year wait for a para-athletics gold at the event. The Prime Minister shared a congratulatory message on X, describing the achievement as a historic moment for Indian sport and wishing her success in the future.

"History has been created in Glasgow! Congratulations to Sharmila for a very special Gold in the Women's Shot Put F57 event and also for a season-best throw. This remarkable performance ends a two decade long wait for a Para Athletics Gold at the Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #CWG2026," PM Modi wrote on X.