Did Nicki Nicole accuse Lamine Yamal of ruining her career? Truth behind the viral X post

“Nicki Nicole, Lamine Yamal ’s ex-girlfriend, posted a video explaining how Lamine ruined her career. ‘I was already working and thriving in my own career when Lamine Yamal asked me out despite our age difference. He begged me and paid $20,000 per week. Our first date went fine until one day he said his friend Nico Williams would have a night stand with me, paying $25,000. I accepted because he begged. Months later Lamine stopped texting and blocked me. I’m taking legal action with all the evidence.’”

While a video of a woman presented as Nicki Nicole is being shared with the post, there is nothing to confirm that she made the statements written in the viral caption.

However, there is no credible evidence to support any of these claims. The post has spread widely online, but the allegations have not been backed by any trusted news outlet or official statement.

A viral post on X is claiming that Argentine singer Nicki Nicole accused her former boyfriend Lamine Yamal of ruining her career, paying her thousands of dollars every week, asking her to sleep with his friend Nico Williams, and later blocking her before she decided to take legal action.

There is no verified evidence supporting these allegations. No reliable reports confirm the claims about weekly payments, the alleged proposal involving Nico Williams, blocking, career damage, or legal action. Reviews of the circulating video also found that the spoken content does not match the sensational caption attached to the post.

Another version of the claim quotes Nicki Nicole as saying: “To be honest, I need to admit this… I only dated Lamine last year because I wanted more attention on my name to help my music career… I’m happy for him and Inés…” This statement has also not been verified by any primary source.

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Nicki Nicole and Lamine Yamal relationship Nicki Nicole, whose full name is Nicole Denise Cucco, is an Argentine rapper and singer known for songs including Wapo Traketero, Colocao, Mamichula and the Marisola remix. She and Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal publicly confirmed their relationship in 2025 before announcing their split in November that year.

After the breakup, Yamal said, “We are not together, but has not been because of any infidelity. We have simply separated and that’s it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with our relationship.”

Nicki Nicole also confirmed that the relationship had ended, with both saying the split was mutual.

Also Read: Lamine Yamal receives birthday message from girlfriend as she urges him to reach World Cup final for Justin Bieber

Lamine Yamal is now dating Inés García Since the breakup, Lamine Yamal has gone public with Spanish influencer Inés García. The pair have been seen together at several public events, including Barcelona celebrations and during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As of now, there is no verified evidence that Nicki Nicole accused Yamal of ruining her career or announced legal action against him. The viral X post exaggerates unverified claims and should not be treated as factual.