Lamine Yamal receives birthday message from girlfriend as she urges him to reach World Cup final for Justin Bieber
Spain's semifinal against France also holds personal significance for Lamine Yamal, with a win bringing him closer to a final his girlfriend hopes to see.
Lamine Yamal must be looking ahead to the high-voltage semi-final clash against France. However, the Barcelona star may have taken some time to celebrate as he turned 19 on Monday, July 13.
And, to little surprise, his girlfriend Ines Garcia was among the first to wish him on Monday morning through her Instagram story.
Ines Garcia posts birthday wish for Yamal
She shared a picture that appeared to have been taken some time ago rather than during the current World Cup, showing the couple sharing a sweet moment at what seemed to be the FC Barcelona training ground.
The two were all smiles in the photo, with Garcia resting her head on Yamal's shoulder while wrapping one arm around him. She captioned the post in Spanish, "Feliz Día. Te quiero," which translates to, "Happy Day. I love you."
This comes just days after the Spanish influencer celebrated her own birthday on July 9. Yamal marked the occasion by sharing an Instagram Story of the two sitting together by the beach, alongside the message, "Happy 21st! Love you."
Also read: Lamine Yamal's girlfriend shares heartfelt support from the stadium ahead of Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarterfinal
While the young Spanish star may have taken some time to celebrate his birthday, his full focus will now shift to Tuesday's semi-final against France in Dallas.
Bieber concert sparks Garcia’s request
The match also carries added significance for his relationship, as a victory would bring Spain one step closer to the final, a prospect his girlfriend is especially eager for.
Spain's march to the World Cup semi-finals has generated huge excitement across the country, but Lamine Yamal's girlfriend has an extra reason to hope they go all the way.
After FIFA confirmed that Justin Bieber will perform at the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, the Spanish influencer—who is reportedly a longtime fan of the pop star—made her wish clear.
The 21-year-old influencer shared a light-hearted message for Yamal that quickly caught fans' attention.
"My love, do whatever it takes to reach the final. Do you hear me?? Whatever it takes!"
Also read: France vs Spain: A classic in the making
However, Yamal has also shown a confident attitude despite France emerging as one of the tournament's most dangerous teams with a star-studded attack.
Yamal fears nobody
Journalist Fabrizio Romano also shared Yamal's response when asked about his birthday wish. “My birthday wish is to beat France. Let's go for them.”
He was also asked during Monday's pre-match press conference if there was any fear ahead of the semifinal. His reply was straightforward and confident.
"Fear? No fear. We are the European champions. We fear nobody," Yamal said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More