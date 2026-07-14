Lamine Yamal receives birthday message from girlfriend as she urges him to reach World Cup final for Justin Bieber

Lamine Yamal must be looking ahead to the high-voltage semi-final clash against France. However, the Barcelona star may have taken some time to celebrate as he turned 19 on Monday, July 13. Ines Garcia was among the first to wish Lamine Yamal through her Instagram story. (Instagram)

And, to little surprise, his girlfriend Ines Garcia was among the first to wish him on Monday morning through her Instagram story.

Ines Garcia posts birthday wish for Yamal She shared a picture that appeared to have been taken some time ago rather than during the current World Cup, showing the couple sharing a sweet moment at what seemed to be the FC Barcelona training ground.

The two were all smiles in the photo, with Garcia resting her head on Yamal's shoulder while wrapping one arm around him. She captioned the post in Spanish, "Feliz Día. Te quiero," which translates to, "Happy Day. I love you."

This comes just days after the Spanish influencer celebrated her own birthday on July 9. Yamal marked the occasion by sharing an Instagram Story of the two sitting together by the beach, alongside the message, "Happy 21st! Love you."

Also read: Lamine Yamal's girlfriend shares heartfelt support from the stadium ahead of Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarterfinal

While the young Spanish star may have taken some time to celebrate his birthday, his full focus will now shift to Tuesday's semi-final against France in Dallas.

Bieber concert sparks Garcia’s request The match also carries added significance for his relationship, as a victory would bring Spain one step closer to the final, a prospect his girlfriend is especially eager for.

Spain's march to the World Cup semi-finals has generated huge excitement across the country, but Lamine Yamal's girlfriend has an extra reason to hope they go all the way.

After FIFA confirmed that Justin Bieber will perform at the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, the Spanish influencer—who is reportedly a longtime fan of the pop star—made her wish clear.