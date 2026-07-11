Lamine Yamal's girlfriend shares heartfelt support from the stadium ahead of Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarterfinal
Spain enter the Belgium quarterfinal without conceding a goal, with teenage star Lamine Yamal expected to lead La Roja's attack.
Spain takes on Belgium in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at Los Angeles Stadium.
While La Roja are coming into the clash with an impressive defensive record of not conceding a single goal in the tournament so far, their attacking threat is expected to rely heavily on young star Lamine Yamal.
And it appears the 18-year-old forward already has someone special cheering and praying for him as kickoff approaches.
Yamal is reportedly dating Spanish influencer Inés García, who took to social media ahead of Spain's quarterfinal against Belgium to show her support for her boyfriend.
A few hours before kickoff, she shared a picture of herself with her hands joined in prayer, seemingly a snap from one of the earlier World Cup matches she attended. She also added emojis suggesting she was praying for the best for both Yamal and La Roja.
Just minutes before the match began, she posted another photo on her Instagram Story showing herself wearing Spain's red jersey with Yamal's No. 19 on the back, as she looked fully behind both her boyfriend and the Spanish national team.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More