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    What Messi, Mbappé, Haaland and Yamal eat to stay at the top of their game

    As FIFA World Cup fever continues to keep fans hooked, here’s a look at the carefully planned diets that help footballers maintain peak performance.

    Updated on: Jul 10, 2026, 17:41:21 IST
    By Snigdha Oreya
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    Ever wondered what elite footballers eat in a day? As the FIFA World Cup 2026 fever continues to keep fans hooked, here’s a look into the strict dietary habits that help them sustain peak performance over gruelling 90-minute matches.

    (L-R) Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal at FIFA 2026
    (L-R) Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal at FIFA 2026

    Erling Haaland (Norway)

    Age: 25 | Height: 6 ft 5 in | Weight: 94 kg

    As per recent reports, the Norwegian striker consumes around 6,000 calories a day, focusing on nutrient-dense whole foods.

    Breakfast: Eggs, sourdough and coffee with raw milk

    Lunch: Seafood such as grilled salmon or sea bream with rice and vegetables

    Dinner: Cuts of red meat, such as ribeye steaks, alongside organ meats

    Harry Kane (England)

    Age: 32 | Height: 6 ft 2 in | Weight: 86 kg

    The England striker reportedly follows a balanced diet centered of lean proteins, whole grains and vegetables.

    Breakfast: Spinach omelette, wholemeal bread, coconut yogurt with berries and granola

    Lunch & dinner: Salmon, white fish or chicken with rice and salad

    Lamine Yamal (Spain)

    Age: 18 | Height: 5 ft 10 in | Weight: 72 kg

    The Spanish forward follows a carefully planned nutrition programme designed by FC Barcelona’s sports science and nutrition team.

    Breakfast: Omelette, avocado, whole-grain toast, fruits and orange juice

    Lunch: Rice, pasta, potatoes and salad

    Dinner: Fish (Salmon or tuna), baked potatoes and vegetables

    Kylian Mbappé (France)

    Age: 27 | Height: 5 ft 10 in | Weight: 75 kg

    The French forward reportedly follows a clean, performance-focused diet built around six nutrient-dense meals a day, providing around 3,500–4,000 calories.

    Breakfast: Boiled eggs, avocado, almond butter porridge

    Lunch: Grilled chicken or tuna with fresh salad

    Dinner: Brown rice with vegetables and lean chicken or fish, with occasional whole wheat pasta

    Add ons: Protein bars, shakes and fresh fruit

    Lionel Messi (Argentina)

    Age: 39 | Height: 5 ft 7 in | Weight: 67 kg

    Consuming around 2,400 calories a day, the Argentine striker, reportedly, follows a diet built around water, olive oil, whole grains, fresh fruit and vegetables.

    Breakfast: Granola, wholegrain bread, bananas with honey

    Lunch: Quinoa, fish and vegetables

    Dinner: Chicken with seasonal vegetables

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/What Messi, Mbappé, Haaland And Yamal Eat To Stay At The Top Of Their Game
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