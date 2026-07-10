What Messi, Mbappé, Haaland and Yamal eat to stay at the top of their game

Ever wondered what elite footballers eat in a day? As the FIFA World Cup 2026 fever continues to keep fans hooked, here’s a look into the strict dietary habits that help them sustain peak performance over gruelling 90-minute matches.

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As per recent reports, the Norwegian striker consumes around 6,000 calories a day, focusing on nutrient-dense whole foods.

Breakfast: Eggs, sourdough and coffee with raw milk

Lunch: Seafood such as grilled salmon or sea bream with rice and vegetables

Dinner: Cuts of red meat, such as ribeye steaks, alongside organ meats