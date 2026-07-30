Anthony Fauci’s ‘Fifth Amendment’ note at Senate hearing goes viral: What it said

A note seen during Dr Anthony Fauci’s Senate hearing on Wednesday has drawn attention after the former top US infectious disease official repeatedly declined to answer questions about COVID-19 and related research, citing his Fifth Amendment rights. A note lies on a table in front of Anthony Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and medical advisor to several US presidents. (REUTERS)

A photograph taken during the hearing showed a note in front of Fauci that read: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.”

The note appeared as Fauci testified before lawmakers during a hearing focused on the origins of the COVID-19 virus and questions surrounding research funding.

Why did Fauci invoke the Fifth Amendment? During his opening statement, Fauci said he was refusing to answer questions on legal advice from his attorneys, while acknowledging his past cooperation with Congress.

“Therefore, although it pains me to do so, because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades-long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions,” Fauci said.

The hearing was called by Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul, who has repeatedly questioned Fauci over the origins of COVID-19, government research funding and allegations related to gain-of-function research.

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Fauci accused Republican senators of having an “unhinged obsession” with him, claiming their efforts were aimed at “embarrassing and intimidating me.”

Heated exchange between Fauci and Rand Paul The hearing turned tense as Paul questioned Fauci about whether the National Institutes of Health (NIH) had funded gain-of-function research involving monkeypox.

“Did the NIH ever fund gain-of-function on monkeypox?” Paul asked.

Fauci responded by repeating the statement from his note, saying he would not answer “on the advice of counsel” and based on his Fifth Amendment rights.

The response frustrated Paul, who later told reporters that he planned to pursue a vote to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress. The senator also said whether the Fifth Amendment could be used in this situation was ultimately a matter for the courts.

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Fauci’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic Fauci served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for decades and became one of the most recognizable public health officials in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic. He advised both the Donald Trump and Joe Biden administrations during the health crisis.

The Senate hearing comes amid continued political disputes over the origins of COVID-19, federal research funding and the government’s pandemic response.

Fauci has previously rejected accusations that he concealed information about COVID-related research or attempted to mislead lawmakers. Wednesday’s hearing marked another public clash between Fauci and Republican lawmakers who have continued to scrutinize his role during the pandemic.