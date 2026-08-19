Amol Taori assumes charge as Director Finance at POWERGRID

Amol Taori has assumed charge as Director (Finance) of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, with effect from August 18, 2026. Amol Taori has assumed charge as Director (Finance) of POWERGRID with effect from August 18, 2026.

Taori is a Chartered Accountant and brings nearly three decades of experience across finance, treasury, international trade, marketing and compensation management.

Experience across finance and international trade

Prior to joining POWERGRID as Director (Finance), Taori served as Executive Director (In-charge) – International Trade at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

In the role, he was responsible for crude procurement of around 700 kbd, along with product imports and exports, chartering and shipping arrangements, and oil price risk management.

During his career at HPCL, Taori also managed one of India's largest corporate treasuries for more than a decade. His experience included handling major financial and treasury operations as well as international financial transactions.

Led major treasury initiatives

Taori spearheaded HPCL's maiden US dollar bond issue, which achieved one of the competitive pricing spreads by an Indian issuer, according to the company.

He also conceptualised the Oil Bond Swap, an initiative that helped reduce borrowing costs, and facilitated HPCL's first foreign currency swaps and revolving line of credit.

His responsibilities also included representing HPCL at global equity and debt roadshows, where he contributed to the company's investor engagement and efforts to strengthen investor confidence.

Board and employee benefits experience

Taori has also been associated with HPCL's employee benefit trusts, having served as a Trustee of all the company's employee benefits trusts.

In addition, he served as a Director on the Board of HPCL Middle East FZCO in Dubai.

His appointment at POWERGRID comes with experience spanning corporate finance, treasury management, international trade and financial risk management, areas relevant to the financial operations of the power transmission company.