Travis Etienne Jr. injury update: What happened to Saints RB? New Orleans confirms latest status against Raiders
Travis Etienne Jr. appeared to suffer the injury after breaking off a 16-yard run in the third quarter.
The New Orleans Saints suffered an injury setback in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders when running back Travis Etienne Jr. left the contest.
Travis Etienne Jr's latest injury status
Etienne initially went to the medical tent before later making his way to the locker room.
The Saints subsequently listed Etienne as questionable to return because of a hamstring injury with the fourth quarter still to come. “Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is questionable to return,” the Saints PR account posted on X.
What happened to Travis Etienne?
Etienne appeared to suffer the injury after breaking off a 16-yard run in the third quarter. He pulled up near the sideline and immediately grabbed the back of his upper left leg.
Etienne was the Saints’ leading rusher when he exited, finishing with 57 yards on 13 carries. He also added 13 receiving yards on two receptions.
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Etienne had been held out of parts of two practices earlier in the week because of a hamstring concern. However, he returned as a full participant on Friday, Sept. 25, and was cleared to suit up against the Raiders on Sept. 27.
The Saints running back made it through the first two and a half quarters without any apparent issues before leaving the game with another hamstring injury. It remains uncertain whether Sunday’s injury is related to or aggravated the hamstring problem he dealt with earlier in the week.
Etienne positioned as lead back
The 27-year-old came into the game with 71 rushing yards this season, his first campaign in New Orleans after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joined the Saints as one of their biggest offseason additions after agreeing to a four-year, $52 million contract in free agency.
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He was viewed as a potential successor to longtime Saints veteran Alvin Kamara, with a chance to become New Orleans’ younger lead running back.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More