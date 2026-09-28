Justin Jefferson injury update: Big blow for Vikings as WR faces major setback vs Buccaneers

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the field with an ankle injury and has been ruled questionable for the rest of the game vs Buccaneers in the NFL Sunday. Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 27. (Getty Images via AFP)

Jefferson suddenly left the field towards the end of the first quarter. It was not immediately clear on which play the 27-year-old injured himself. Sideline reporters noted that Jefferson was inside the blue medical tent for several minutes even as the game went on.

Thereafter, the Minnesota Vikings confirmed that Justin Jefferson has suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return for rest of the game, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported.

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