Justin Jefferson injury update: Big blow for Vikings as WR faces major setback vs Buccaneers
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the field with an ankle injury and has been ruled questionable for the rest of the game vs Buccaneers.
Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the field with an ankle injury and has been ruled questionable for the rest of the game vs Buccaneers in the NFL Sunday.
Jefferson suddenly left the field towards the end of the first quarter. It was not immediately clear on which play the 27-year-old injured himself. Sideline reporters noted that Jefferson was inside the blue medical tent for several minutes even as the game went on.
Thereafter, the Minnesota Vikings confirmed that Justin Jefferson has suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return for rest of the game, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported.
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Will Justin Jefferson Return For Today's Game?
Jefferson emerged out of the blue injury tent and stood on the sidelines. As he was exiting the blue medical tent, there was heavy taping on both his ankle. Though he was walking around, he has not been allowed back into the game. Here's a video of Jefferson walking out of the blue tent after initial treatment.
Minnesota Vikings led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going into the second quarter of Sunday afternoon's game, even as Justin Jefferson remained absent for several minutes. Prior to his exit, Jefferson had recorded two receptions for 32 yards.
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NFL Injury Expert Explains Justin Jefferson's Situation
NFL injury expert and Miami-based sports physician Jesse Morse explained that Justin Jefferson's injury does not look serious. He noted that the play after which Jefferson left for the blue tent was completely normal. It was unclear if the 27-year-old was injured in the previous play.
"Justin Jefferson reportedly injured his ankle, but I watched the play several times and nothing looked abnormal," Morse wrote on X. "There was a possibility it happened on a previous play. Monitoring his status closely."
But in a follow-up update, Morse noted that the situation with Jefferson is “ not good.” “Justin Jefferson is heading to the locker room with seven minutes to go in the second quarter Not good,” he wrote on X.
Deep Dive
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More