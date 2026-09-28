Brock Bowers update: NFL injury expert warns of risks with Raiders TE despite playing vs Saints
Raiders TE Brock Bowers is active for Week 3 against the Saints after meniscus surgery. He is not fully healthy, faces reinjury risk and may see limited snaps.
In a major update on the Las Vegas Raiders, their tight end Brock Bowers is active for the Week 3 NFL game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon.
Bowers, who was a game-time decision, was listed as active by the Las Vegas Raiders as they released the final roster before Sunday's game. Bowers had suffered a knee injury in training camp and had to undergo a meniscus trim surgery. He had to undergo surgery just before Week 1 of the NFL started, missing all of the NFL preseason and the first two weeks of the regular season.
But even as their reliable tight end returns to action, an NFL injury expert explained what fans should realistically expect from Brock Bowers today. Though Bowers is back in the active ranks, a meniscus trim surgery means there are still restrictions on what he can do.
Deep Dive
Also read: Travis Hunter: Age, wife, children, college stats, net worth, NFL career and more about Jaguars WR
Doctor Explains Brock Bowers Condition Amid Season Debut
Brock Bowers 2026 season debut comes with a very important caveat, Jesse Morse, a Miami, Florida based sports medicine physician and NFL injury specialist, explained.
"Brock Bowers did it! Had surgery just before Week 1 (August 9) and 19 days later he’s playing in Week 3," Morse wrote in a X post ahead of the game. "He won’t be 100%, is at increased risk for reinjuring the meniscus, and might get limited snaps, but he’s active."
Brock Bowers has been a reliable performer for the Las Vegas Raiders since being drafted in the 2024 NFL draft. The tight end played 17 regular season games in the 2024-25 season and 12 in the 2025-26 NFL season. Last season, he completed 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.
Also read: Desman Stephens II suspension: USC LB breaks silence as team announces punishment, calls reaction 'inexcusable'
Klint Kubiak's Stance On Brock Bowers
Klint Kubiak's stance on Brock Bowers changed significantly in the last two days. On Friday, Klint Kubiak said that Bowers is questionable for the New Orleans Saints. Sam Warren of The Athletic had reported that Kubiak said they will not be working out Bowers before the Saints game, as they did for the Los Angeles Chargers game in Week 2.
But that situation changed significantly since Saturday as the team announced that Bowers was a game-time decision. Bowers worked out on the field before the game and looked sharp, as many NFL Insiders observed. He was eventually declared active.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More