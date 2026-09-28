Brock Bowers update: NFL injury expert warns of risks with Raiders TE despite playing vs Saints

In a major update on the Las Vegas Raiders, their tight end Brock Bowers is active for the Week 3 NFL game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon. Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders waves to fans after warming up before a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on August 13. (Getty Images via AFP)

Bowers, who was a game-time decision, was listed as active by the Las Vegas Raiders as they released the final roster before Sunday's game. Bowers had suffered a knee injury in training camp and had to undergo a meniscus trim surgery. He had to undergo surgery just before Week 1 of the NFL started, missing all of the NFL preseason and the first two weeks of the regular season.

But even as their reliable tight end returns to action, an NFL injury expert explained what fans should realistically expect from Brock Bowers today. Though Bowers is back in the active ranks, a meniscus trim surgery means there are still restrictions on what he can do.