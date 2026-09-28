Breece Hall injury update: What happened to Jets RB? Team confirms latest status after scary moment vs Lions

Although the tackle itself appeared routine, the contact left the explosive running back down on the field and needing attention from the medical staff.

The incident occurred early in the quarter on a second-and-goal play. Breece Hall took a hard fall near the sideline while trying to reach the end zone with the score at 24-10. He was brought down by linebacker Trevor Nowaske and landed heavily on his right hip.

New York Jets fans were given a scare during Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions after starting running back Breece Hall appeared to pick up an injury in the fourth quarter.

The Jets leading rusher immediately grabbed at his leg following the play and remained on the ground as medical personnel came over to attend to him. He was treated on the field before eventually making his way to the medical tent.

Hall's injury update The Jets later confirmed that the running back had been ruled out for the remainder of the fourth quarter with a thigh injury.

"Breece Hall has been ruled OUT with a thigh injury," Jets posted on X.

Before leaving the game, Hall recorded 32 rushing yards on 13 carries and added three catches for 23 receiving yards.

Jets' leading rusher stats Over his five-year NFL career with the New York Jets, Breece Hall has recorded 3,561 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns and 198 receptions.

Entering Sunday night's game, the 25-year-old had totaled 131 rushing yards and 79 receiving yards through three games this season.