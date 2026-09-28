Is Dalton Schultz playing today? Quiet start vs Colts has fantasy managers concerned: 'Is he injured?'

Schultz did not make a single catch in the first half. His quiet game came during a slow start for Houston, which trailed the Colts at halftime in a matchup between two teams that entered the game at 0-2.

Dalton Schultz had one of the best games of his career in Week 2 for the Houston Texans, as per Heavy . But in Week 3, the Indianapolis Colts appear to be focused on stopping the tight end.

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has had a quiet first half against the Indianapolis Colts. The 30-year-old has yet to see a target, raising questions about whether he is dealing with an injury or simply not being involved in the offense.

Is Dalton Schultz injured after his quiet game against the Colts?

Is Dalton Schultz injured after his quiet game against the Colts?

Why did Dalton Schultz have no targets against the Colts?

Why did Dalton Schultz have no targets against the Colts?

If the Texans want to come back in the second half, Schultz may need to become more involved. For the Colts, continuing to limit him could help them protect their lead.

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Is Dalton Schultz playing today? Schultz is active, healthy, and playing. He just isn't seeing the ball at all for Houston. The Texans attempted 11 passes in the first half, with quarterback CJ Stroud spreading the ball to six different players. Schultz wasn't one of them.

Backup tight end Foster Moreau, meanwhile, got three targets. He caught two passes, including a seven-yard touchdown.

Schultz's lack of involvement raised questions about why he was not being used. However, the report notes that Moreau also played a lot in Week 2, so his involvement is not completely unusual.

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Social media reaction Schultz's disappearing act left fantasy football fans stunned and frustrated on X.

One user wrote, “IS DALTON SCHULTZ PLAYING FOOTBALL FOR THE HOUSTON TEXANS TODAY?? OR DID HE GET HURT?? DID HE GET CUT BEFORE THE GAME OR SOMETHING?? IS HE BEING TRIPLE TEAMED OR SOMETHING??”

Another simply asked, “Is Dalton Schultz playing today????”

“Is Dalton Schultz alive?,” wrote another.

Another wrote, “Colston Loveland massive bust, so I add Dalton Schultz who currently had 0 catches in the second quarter. F--k fantasy football man.”

“Legitimately insane Dalton Schultz doesn't have a single target after 14 last week. And Foster Moreau has 2. How does that even happen?,” wrote another.

With the second half still to be played, all eyes will be on whether the Texans find a way to get Schultz more involved, or if the Colts continue to keep him out of the game.