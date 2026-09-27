Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs vs Dolphins game today? Latest update from Hard Rock Stadium

The Chiefs head to South Beach, Miami on Sunday after beating the Indianapolis Colts in an overtime thriller in Week 2. Taylor Swift has attended both Chiefs games so far in the 2026 season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Travis Kelce played a major role in that victory, recording nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs vs Dolphins game today? It is not yet confirmed if Taylor Swift will attend Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

She has been at both Chiefs games so far this season, Week 1 against the Denver Broncos and Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts and the team won both times. Kelce also played well in both matchups, with his standout Week 2 game coming with Swift watching from the stands.

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However, Swift is expected to attend the VMAs this Sunday in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater, which could clash with the Chiefs' game in Miami. According to Page Six, MTV has created a brand-new award just for Swift called the Artist Director Honor, and she is set to be the first-ever recipient.

A source told Page Six exclusively, “Taylor really wanted to team up with MTV to do something to celebrate [the release of 'Patient Zero,'] They created this award just for her. It's their first time handing out this award.”

Taylor Swift dropped the deluxe version of her album "The Life of a Showgirl" on September 25, adding three new songs, one of which is dedicated to her husband.

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Travis Kelce's numbers with Taylor Swift watching 2023 season: Kelce had several strong games when Swift was in attendance. His best performance came against the Chargers in Week 7, when he had 12 catches for 179 yards. He also had 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills in the Divisional round. The Chiefs went 10-3 when Swift was around and won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

2024 season: Kelce's best game with Swift in attendance came against the Texans in the Divisional round. He had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs went 9-1 when Swift attended their games, with their only loss coming in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, Kansas City is 19-4 when Swift is in attendance.

2025 season: Swift was confirmed to be at seven Chiefs games. Kansas City won three of those games, while Kelce averaged 58 yards per game.

2026 season so far: Swift has attended both Chiefs games this season. In Week 1 against the Broncos, Kelce had three catches for 71 yards. In Week 2 against the Colts, he had nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Hollywood star Tom Cruise also reportedly joined Swift in her suite that day.