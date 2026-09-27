52-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Vishrantwadi, police said on Sunday. The assault reportedly happened on September 12, but police were informed by medical officials on September 22 when the girl was brought for a check-up. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Jaising Bhanudas Sathe (52), a resident of Kamgar Nagar. According to the police, the accused and the complainant are neighbours.

The assault reportedly happened on September 12, but police were informed by medical officials on September 22 when the girl was brought for a check-up. Police recorded the complainant’s statement and registered a case against Sathe, following which he was arrested.

Chilumula Rajnikanth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4), said, “The accused is a contract labourer in the sanitation department of the Pune Municipal Corporation. A case has been registered against him under sections 65(2) of the BNS and sections 4, 12 and 18 of the POCSO Act.”