Woman questions Ganesh Visarjan in London, says, 'Our traditions are beautiful, but...'

A woman’s sarcastic reaction to Ganesh Visarjan in London has gone viral on social media after she questioned whether religious traditions should be followed without considering their impact on the environment. The woman highlighted the cleanliness of the river before shifting to the subject of Ganesh Visarjan. (Instagram/@neelanjanahazarikaverma)

In an Instagram video, Neelanjana Hazarika Verma said that she was “proud” of being an Indian and believed that people should carry their culture with them wherever they go. She then pointed towards the River Thames and highlighted the cleanliness of the area.

“Look at this neighbourhood. It’s one of the most pretty and neatest neighbourhoods in London. Aur yahan pe na, aapko is paani mein ek bhi gandagi nahi milegi. Ek patta tak nahi milega (Here you won’t find dirt in this water, not even a single leaf)” she said.

Verma also pointed out that several activities are restricted around the river, including swimming and bird feeding.

She then shifted to the subject of Ganesh Visarjan, where devotees immerse the idol to mark the end of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. “Hum logon ko kya karna hai visarjan toh karna hai (What can we do we have to immerse the idol)," she said sarcastically.

“Because we have to promote a culture, right? Toh hum log kya karenge? Ganesh ji ki murti ko lenge aur bas Thames mein phenk denge, because Thames ko bhi toh pavitra karna hai aur apni responsibility se mukt ho gaye hum log, right? (So what we will do is, we will take Ganesh ji’s statue and throw it in the Thames, because we have to purify the Thames as well and we are free from our responsibilities, right?)” she added.

“Wow! I am so so proud,” she said in the video.