Woman questions Ganesh Visarjan in London, says, 'Our traditions are beautiful, but...'
The woman questioned whether religious traditions should be followed without considering their impact on the environment.
A woman’s sarcastic reaction to Ganesh Visarjan in London has gone viral on social media after she questioned whether religious traditions should be followed without considering their impact on the environment.
In an Instagram video, Neelanjana Hazarika Verma said that she was “proud” of being an Indian and believed that people should carry their culture with them wherever they go. She then pointed towards the River Thames and highlighted the cleanliness of the area.
“Look at this neighbourhood. It’s one of the most pretty and neatest neighbourhoods in London. Aur yahan pe na, aapko is paani mein ek bhi gandagi nahi milegi. Ek patta tak nahi milega (Here you won’t find dirt in this water, not even a single leaf)” she said.
Verma also pointed out that several activities are restricted around the river, including swimming and bird feeding.
She then shifted to the subject of Ganesh Visarjan, where devotees immerse the idol to mark the end of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. “Hum logon ko kya karna hai visarjan toh karna hai (What can we do we have to immerse the idol)," she said sarcastically.
“Because we have to promote a culture, right? Toh hum log kya karenge? Ganesh ji ki murti ko lenge aur bas Thames mein phenk denge, because Thames ko bhi toh pavitra karna hai aur apni responsibility se mukt ho gaye hum log, right? (So what we will do is, we will take Ganesh ji’s statue and throw it in the Thames, because we have to purify the Thames as well and we are free from our responsibilities, right?)” she added.
“Wow! I am so so proud,” she said in the video.
In the caption of the post Verma clarified the message behind her post. “You don’t have to promote your culture this way. Our traditions are beautiful, but so is respecting the environment around us. Please, wherever we go, let’s celebrate our culture responsibly,” she wrote.
(Also Read: ‘15,000 km away from home’: Indian scientists make snow Bappa for visarjan in Antarctica)
Social media reactions
The video sparked discussion on social media, with several users agreeing with her message about responsible celebrations.
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Devotion without responsibility towards nature defeats its own purpose.”
“Seriously first Ganga Arti at Thames, and now Ganesh Visarjan… I don’t know why people don’t learn from their mistakes,” commented another.
“Indians can move out of India, but India can’t move out of Indians,” wrote a third user.
“This is disrespecting our God too. Visarjan needs to be done the right way,” said another.
“Very well said. No wonder we get hate because of this behaviour,” wrote one user.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More