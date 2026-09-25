‘15,000 km away from home’: Indian scientists make snow Bappa for visarjan in Antarctica

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations took an unusual turn at India’s Maitri research station in Antarctica, where scientists created a Bappa idol using snow. Researchers from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) came together to mark the festival thousands of kilometres away from home. A snow idol of Lord Ganesha in Antarctica. (Instagram/@anirudhdhar)

The group performed aarti, carried out the visarjan and later enjoyed modaks as part of the celebrations. A glimpse of the unique celebration was shared on Instagram by Anirudh Dhar, a doctor stationed at Maitri.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Antarctica In the video, the group can be seen shaping snow into an idol of Lord Ganesha before beginning the festivities. The scientists then perform aarti around the snow Bappa and carry the idol for visarjan.

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The caption read, “Taking ‘eco-friendly immersion’ to a whole new extreme, 15,000 km away from home. Our handmade snow Bappa is about as sustainable as it can get. Ganpati Bappa Morya! All credits to Arvind Hosalkar and Kartik P. for making the snow idol.”

The clip also shows the scientists enjoying modaks after the celebrations, adding a festive touch to the gathering at the research station.

Check out the full video below: