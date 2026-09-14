Madison Beer’s viral reaction to fiance Justin Herbert’s TD at Chargers opener has fans talking; watch video

Beer watched Herbert lead the Chargers at home and was later seen dancing and cheering after the quarterback threw his first touchdown pass of the season.

Madison Beer was in the stands at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, supporting her fiancé Justin Herbert as the Los Angeles Chargers faced the Arizona Cardinals in their 2026 NFL season opener.

Madison Beer celebrates Justin Herbert’s touchdown Herbert gave Beer a reason to celebrate in the third quarter. With 6:03 left in the period, the Chargers quarterback threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

It was Herbert’s first touchdown pass of the 2026 season and brought the Chargers within two points at 16-14.

As the touchdown happened, cameras caught Beer’s reaction in a split-screen shot. She quickly stood up, raised both arms and pumped her fists while smiling and dancing in the stands.

Wearing Herbert’s No. 10 jersey, Beer appeared to follow the play closely before bursting into celebration after the pass found McConkey in the end zone.

The moment was shared by NFL on CBS and SportsCenter, putting Beer’s reaction in front of a wider audience. Her energetic celebration quickly drew attention from fans watching the game and following the clips online.

Fans react to Madison Beer’s celebration Fans had plenty to say after seeing Beer celebrate Herbert’s touchdown. Some focused on her cheerful reaction, while others used the moment to comment on the Chargers’ performance.

One fan wrote, “Shake it, woof! 😍😘” while another commented, “She’s so cuteee.”

Another social media user joked, “Chargers-Carnival game…….”

Not everyone was impressed with Herbert’s performance, however. One fan wrote, “And Herbert having one of his worst games ever 🙄,” while another said, “Im sorry chargers i want Justin Herbert to lose.”

Beer’s celebration came during a difficult game for the Chargers, who were trying to fight back after falling behind the Cardinals. Still, the touchdown gave Herbert and his teammates an important boost in the second half.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert’s relationship Beer’s appearance at SoFi Stadium came as she continues to publicly support Herbert. The singer and Chargers quarterback have been linked since dating rumors surfaced in August 2025.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2026, and Beer has since been seen supporting Herbert at important moments.

Her presence at the Chargers’ season opener added another personal moment to Herbert’s first game of the new NFL season. This time, her reaction to his first touchdown pass became one of the most noticeable moments away from the field.