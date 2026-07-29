When did Justin Herbert start dating Madison Beer? Inside the timeline of Chargers QB's whirlwind romance

The gallery was captioned "meet my fiancé," and accompanied by Perry Como's classic song “And I Love You So.”

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are officially engaged. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and the pop singer shared the news on Tuesday through a joint Instagram post featuring a 12-photo carousel documenting the proposal.

Before beginning their relationship, Beer, 27, was in a long-term relationship with social media personality Nick Austin from around 2020 to 2025.

Meanwhile, Herbert, 28, was previously linked to NFL reporter Taylor Bisciotti in 2021, though neither publicly confirmed they were dating.

When were they spotted together first? The couple's romance first attracted attention in August 2025, when Herbert was spotted spending time with Beer during the filming of one of her music videos. Their relationship became more public the following month after TMZ published photos of the pair holding hands during a night out in Los Angeles.

The hard launch By early October 2025, the relationship was effectively confirmed after Beer and Herbert were seen kissing on the sidelines before the Chargers' matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Also read: Madison Beer vs Justin Herbert net worth: Who is richer? A look at their wealth amid engagement

Later that month, they made another high-profile appearance together at a Los Angeles Lakers game, where Herbert even shielded Beer from a loose basketball. Photos of the pair shared by the Lakers on X quickly gained widespread attention, collecting thousands of reposts and likes.

Love notes on birthdays On March 5, Herbert celebrated Beer's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram Stories tribute, writing, "Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time. I love you so much. You've changed my life forever."

He followed it up with another post that read, "I am the luckiest guy alive," before sharing a picture of Beer petting several goats with the caption, "My goats."

A few days later, Beer returned the gesture for Herbert's birthday, posting on Instagram Stories, "I am so lucky to be yours, you are my dream come true."

Music video to engagement Their relationship continued to flourish in May 2026, when Herbert appeared as the lead in Beer's "lovergirl" music video, marking one of the couple's most public collaborations.

Also read: Why are NFL players posting '#WorthTheCost'? FIFA World Cup reignites push for natural grass in place of turfs

Now, in July 2026, the pair have taken the next step in their relationship, announcing their engagement after less than a year of dating.