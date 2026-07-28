Madison Beer vs Justin Herbert net worth: Who is richer? A look at their wealth amid engagement

Singer Madison Beer and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are engaged, so here's a look at how their net worths compare. Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are engaged. (Instagram/ @madisonbeer)

The "Bittersweet" singer, 27, and the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, 28, shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, July 28.

Madison Beer's net worth As per Celebrity Net Worth, Madison Beer is worth $18 million. She is a singer, actress and director with over 30 million Instagram followers, and has built a successful endorsement career with apparel brands and the make-up company Morphe. Beer gained fame at age 12 after Justin Bieber shared a video of her singing online, which led Bieber to sign her to Island Records, where she is managed by his manager Scooter Braun.

She released the EP "As She Pleases" in 2018 and the album "Life Support" in 2021. Beer has also directed several of her own music videos and appeared in the films "Louder Than Words" (2013) and "Hocus Broke-us" (2015).

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Justin Herbert's net worth As per Celebrity Net Worth, Justin Herbert is worth $40 million, making him richer than his fiancee. In his first two seasons with the Chargers, he threw for over 9,300 yards and 69 touchdowns and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. He is also a two-time Pro Bowler.

Herbert's first NFL contract was a 4-year, $26.6 million deal that included a $17 million signing bonus. On July 25, 2023, he signed a 5-year, $262 million extension keeping him with the Chargers through 2029, with about $220 million guaranteed. The deal also included a no-trade clause.

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How Madison Beer and Justin Herbert got engaged “Meet my fiancé,” Beer wrote in the caption, alongside photos and clips from the romantic outdoor proposal. One photo shows Herbert down on one knee in front of Beer under an arbor covered with greenery and flowers.

Another shows Herbert carrying his fiancee over his shoulder as she held up her hand to show off the ring. The post also included a wooden sign reading, “Mr and Mrs Herbert.”