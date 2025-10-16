Madison Beer wows at Victoria's Secret show with black dress, electric performance: ‘Passed as a VS angel’

Madison Beer was turning heads at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday way before any of the Angels walked on the runway. Beer has recently been in the news after her relationship with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was confirmed, as the two were spotted kissing pregame, a couple of weeks back. Madison Beer appeared in a different outfit on the carpet than the one she wore on the runway.(X/@vsactu, X/@tunbeer)

Beer, for the VS event, opted for an all-black, shoelace string sheer gown for her appearance on the carpet. Then, she went with a pink ensemble, complete with the wings for her performance at the fashion show. Needless to say, both her looks earned heavy praise from those online.

Madison Beer praised for VS appearance

One person on X wrote “madison beer is the moment,” sharing a moment of her walking the ramp.

“MADISON BEER YOU ARE AN ACTUAL LIVING ANGEL,” another person gushed. A third commented, “OH MY GOD MADISON BEER THE WOMAN YOU ARE!!”, sharing a clip of her performance.

Another profile shared Beer's look for the runway and the carpet side by side, captioning it ‘the woman that you are’.

Yet another exclaimed “Madison Beer is actually passed as an [a] VS angel.”

Madison Beer-Justin Herbert relationship

Herbert and Beer were spotted together in August, which led to the initial buzz. However, they'd been tight-lipped about it at the time. The pregame kiss, though, might have been their way of making things more public.

During the phase where they were keeping things quiet, Herbert and Beer were seen heading to a friend's place, in photos obtained by TMZ. Speaking about her choice of a partner, Beer told Cosmopolitan “I joke that I’m a sapiosexual, because honestly, make me laugh and we’re good,” adding, “You could literally look so different from anyone I’ve ever been with. And if there’s just that thing, it’s there. I love people’s souls more than anything.”