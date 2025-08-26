Justin Herbert, Madison Beer drop huge hint amid dating rumors

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer were spotted together again, TMZ reported, a week after the first sighting sparked dating rumors. The Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback and the ‘Melodies’ singer were seen in LA at the latter's music video set. Justin Herbert and Madison Beer have not confirmed they are dating. (Instagram/justinherbert and Instagram/madisonbeer)

Hindustan Times could not independently verify this information. Notably, neither Herbert nor Beer have officially confirmed that they are dating each other, but the most recent sighting provides some clues.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer seen together again

Herbert and Beer were both smiling, when they were seen together in public again. The NFL player also greeted Beer with a warm hug, when they arrived at a friend's house at California's Redondo Beach, TMZ said.

The two looked like they were set for a comfortable night in on Sunday. Both Herbert, 27, and Beer, 26, were seen sporting casuals. They went with shorts, tees, and sweats, and gleefully remained side by side while making their way inside the friend's place. They were seen carrying a bottle of wine and a box of sweet treats, the publication also said.

Also Read | Which four NFL teams have never played a Super Bowl?

Notably, it was reported in 2024 that Beer had attended a Chargers' game and even before the two were spotted together, there were clues online for fans of Beer. One person on Reddit hinted that something might be brewing as Beer began to follow Annie Buerk, girlfriend of Chargers player Cameron Dicker, on Instagram.

“Madison Beer and Annie (Cameron dicker's gf) following each other. Madison also liking chargers content of justin despite not following them. Do we think there's anything there?,” the person had asked.

Now that the two have been spotted together and could well be dating, there have also been comparisons made with the other NFL power-couple – Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. While not much is known about Herbert's past relationships, Beer has been publicly linked to many figures including Brooklyn Beckham and Cosmopolitan reported in April 2025 that Beer was likely with Nick Austin.