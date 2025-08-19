Is Justin Herbert dating 'Reckless' singer Madison Beer? Here's why the internet thinks so

Madison Beer, the pop-star known for songs like ‘Melodies’, might be dating Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert, fans have speculated. The buzz comes after photos of the two together surfaced online. Even before the photos of the two surfaced online, a Reddit post hinted at something brewing between Madison Beer and Justin Herbert(Instagram/justinherbert and Instagram/madisonbeer)

In 2024, it was reported that Beer had attended a Chargers' game. Beer is 26 and Herbert is 27. Neither have openly confirmed that they are seeing each other.

What led to the Madison Beer-Justin Herbert dating buzz?

Even before the photos of the two surfaced online, a Reddit post hinted at something brewing between Beer and Herbert. The hint was that Beer had begun to follow Annie Buerk on Instagram.

Annie Buerk followed by Madison Beer(Instagram/@anniebuerk)

Buerk is Cameron Dicker's girlfriend, and the latter is teammates with Herbert, playing for the Chargers.

“Madison Beer and Annie (Cameron dicker's gf) following each other. Madison also liking chargers content of justin despite not following them. Do we think there's anything there?,” a Redditor had asked two days back.

While the earlier theory might not have had many takers, the same Reddit forum today had another post saying that the Beer x Herbert poster deserves an apology, now that the cat is seemingly out of the bag.

Fans react to Madison Beer x Justin Herbert rumors

The news of the two reportedly dating sent fans into a tizzy. “Justin Herbert and Madison Beer was not on the bingo card but I like it,” one said. Another pointed to the other NFL power couple – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and hinted that this new duo could pose challenges.

One fan added that this gave them ‘hope’, saying “if justin herbert can get madison beer, then me and my man pete alonso literally have a chance.”

While not much is known about Herbert's past relationships, Beer has been publicly linked to many figures including Brooklyn Beckham and Cosmopolitan reported in April 2025 that Beer was likely with Nick Austin.