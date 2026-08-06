Nolan Wells' mom facing professional misconduct investigation by nursing board, Ben Crump says ‘it is intimidation’

Ben Crump announced on Wednesday, August 5, that the Mississippi Board of Nursing has undertaken a professional misconduct investigation into Nolan Wells’ mother Christine Wonsley’s job performance based on an anonymous complaint filed against her after her son’s death. The attorney said in a statement on X that the complaint is a "warning shot at a grieving mother, meant to pressure and scare her into staying quiet.” Nolan Wells' mom facing professional misconduct investigation by nursing board (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

He added, "It is a distraction, it is intimidation, and we will not let it stand. Christine had part of her identity stolen from her the day Nolan died. Now, someone is trying to take another piece of it. This cruelty knows no bounds."

Crump argued that Wonsley has never received a complaint before, suggesting that the timing of the complaint is suspicious.

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Crump previously slammed haters after Wonsley was allegedly targeted with one-star reviews on her professional profile as the investigation into her son’s death is underway. Wonsley is reportedly facing negative reviews on her professional profile.

“Nolan Wells’ grieving mother should not be subjected to reported attacks while seeking answers about her son’s death. As the Wells family continues to demand transparency in the ongoing investigation, no one should weaponize online reviews against his mother’s professional reputation,” Crump wrote on X, sharing screenshots of the reviews.

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

Christine Wonsley recently slammed critics Wonsley recently hit out at people trying to give her family advice on how they are “handling” the death of their son. Attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by the family, has come under fire for his handling of the case.

“Please DO NOT call my/my husband’s phone trying to give us advice about how we are handling the death of OUR CHILD, telling us how to handle people, and questioning our legal team. We are all doing our best. At the end of the day the only question Elmore and I need answered is WHAT HAPPENED TO OUR SON NOLAN. #JusticeForNolanWells #Forever18,” Wonsley wrote on Facebook.

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Crump, too, has been criticised for his handling of the case. He was slammed for allegedly spreading “unverified information” when he posted a pool party photo showing Wells, which surfaced with misleading information.

Jayvon Williams and Tracetin Shepherd, two of Wells’ Black friends, told the media that people need to stop making his death about race. One friend even accused Crump of preying on Wells' parents at a difficult time.