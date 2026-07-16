Nolan Wells' grandfather speaks out amid investigation, ‘I saw and dealt with racism…’

Amid the investigation into the death of Nolan Wells, the Mississippi teenager’s grandfather has spoken out, saying some “entities” are using the tragedy to “promote racism.” The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6. Nolan Wells' grandfather speaks out amid investigation (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

“I chose to make this post neither Christine or Elmore has anything to do with this Nolans death was, a tragedy for our family, but things blew up on social media, and we have entities taking a young man's death my grandson and using it to promote racism. I was born and raised in Mississippi and yes racism exists here just like it does all over the United States I saw and dealt with racism going through school, while I was in the military and working for a government contractor after i separated from the military,” Wells Sr wrote on Facebook.

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“I reside in Mississippi now it's home, but there are counties in this state I wouldn't be caught in after dark. I said all that to say this my mother's father was Caucasian and if your Caucasian you can travel all over this great nation of ours unimpeded, if your an individual of color you have problem, it's said God sits high and looks low I pray he doesn't wait to much longer to punish the wicked, ijs waiting to see the repercussions of me making this post God bless everyone that's color blind,” he added.