Ben Crump slams haters as Nolan Wells’ mom faces 1-star reviews on work profile, ‘No one should weaponize…’

Attorney Ben Crump has slammed haters after Nolan Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, was allegedly targeted with one-star reviews on her professional profile as the investigation into her son’s death is underway. Wonsley is reportedly facing negative reviews on her professional profile. Attorney Ben Crump (L) holds a press conference with Elmore Wonsley (C) and Christine Wells-Wonsley, the parents of Nolan Wells, at the annual NAACP National Convention to announce the results of an independent autopsy as they investigate the death of Wells on July 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

“Nolan Wells’ grieving mother should not be subjected to reported attacks while seeking answers about her son’s death. As the Wells family continues to demand transparency in the ongoing investigation, no one should weaponize online reviews against his mother’s professional reputation,” Crump wrote on X, sharing screenshots of the reviews.

The claim first surfaced in a Threads post that went viral. The post said that Wells’ mother, who works as a family medicine nurse practitioner, is being targeted with one-star reviews being left on her page over the past two weeks. The period lines up with her son's death and the public scrutiny surrounding her family and legal team.

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“Unfortunately I’m looking for another medical provider. I don’t feel Christine has my best interest at heart. I should be treated the same as her patients that share her skin color,” one review read.

Another read, “I wouldn’t trust her to care for anyone. I don’t hate anyone that much to recommend her. Her oath is do no harm.”

“Would not recommend her,” another review read.

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

Christine Wonsley recently hit out at critics Wonsley recently hit out at people trying to give her family advice on how they are “handling” the death of their son. Attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by the family, has come under fire for his handling of the case.

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“Please DO NOT call my/my husband’s phone trying to give us advice about how we are handling the death of OUR CHILD, telling us how to handle people, and questioning our legal team. We are all doing our best. At the end of the day the only question Elmore and I need answered is WHAT HAPPENED TO OUR SON NOLAN. #JusticeForNolanWells #Forever18,” Wonsley wrote on Facebook.

Crump, too, has been criticised for his handling of the case. He was slammed for allegedly spreading “unverified information” when he posted a pool party photo showing Wells, which surfaced with misleading information.

Jayvon Williams and Tracetin Shepherd, two of Wells’ Black friends, told the media that people need to stop making his death about race. One friend even accused Crump of preying on Wells' parents at a difficult time.