Ben Crump slams haters as Nolan Wells’ mom faces 1-star reviews on work profile, ‘No one should weaponize…’
Attorney Ben Crump spoke out after Nolan Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, was allegedly targeted with negative reviews on her professional profile.
Attorney Ben Crump has slammed haters after Nolan Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, was allegedly targeted with one-star reviews on her professional profile as the investigation into her son’s death is underway. Wonsley is reportedly facing negative reviews on her professional profile.
“Nolan Wells’ grieving mother should not be subjected to reported attacks while seeking answers about her son’s death. As the Wells family continues to demand transparency in the ongoing investigation, no one should weaponize online reviews against his mother’s professional reputation,” Crump wrote on X, sharing screenshots of the reviews.
The claim first surfaced in a Threads post that went viral. The post said that Wells’ mother, who works as a family medicine nurse practitioner, is being targeted with one-star reviews being left on her page over the past two weeks. The period lines up with her son's death and the public scrutiny surrounding her family and legal team.
Also Read | Nolan Wells GoFundMe: Mississippi teen remembered for ‘his smile, kind heart’ after body found on Horn Island
“Unfortunately I’m looking for another medical provider. I don’t feel Christine has my best interest at heart. I should be treated the same as her patients that share her skin color,” one review read.
Another read, “I wouldn’t trust her to care for anyone. I don’t hate anyone that much to recommend her. Her oath is do no harm.”
“Would not recommend her,” another review read.
The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.
Christine Wonsley recently hit out at critics
Wonsley recently hit out at people trying to give her family advice on how they are “handling” the death of their son. Attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by the family, has come under fire for his handling of the case.
Also Read | Nolan Wells audio: Listen to frantic call made from boat on Horn Island, ‘We’re sinking’
“Please DO NOT call my/my husband’s phone trying to give us advice about how we are handling the death of OUR CHILD, telling us how to handle people, and questioning our legal team. We are all doing our best. At the end of the day the only question Elmore and I need answered is WHAT HAPPENED TO OUR SON NOLAN. #JusticeForNolanWells #Forever18,” Wonsley wrote on Facebook.
Crump, too, has been criticised for his handling of the case. He was slammed for allegedly spreading “unverified information” when he posted a pool party photo showing Wells, which surfaced with misleading information.
Jayvon Williams and Tracetin Shepherd, two of Wells’ Black friends, told the media that people need to stop making his death about race. One friend even accused Crump of preying on Wells' parents at a difficult time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More