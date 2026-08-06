Will Gianni Infantino resign? FIFA crisis deepens as Canadian PM joins critics, Morocco row adds pressure

Gianni Infantino faces fresh pressure as the FIFA crisis deepens, but the FIFA president is not stepping down. After holding a seven-hour emergency meeting with senior FIFA staff in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday, Infantino signalled that he still believes he has enough support to remain in office. Gianni Infantino faces fresh resign calls as FIFA crisis deepens. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) The crisis follows the collapse of his plan to sell commercial stakes in the FIFA World Cup to private investors, a proposal that sparked strong opposition from football officials and national federations. While criticism continues to grow, Infantino is relying on backing from many FIFA member associations in Africa, Asia and South America as he fights to stay in charge. Gianni Infantino holds emergency FIFA meeting According to The Times, Gianni Infantino spent seven hours in talks with senior FIFA officials in Rabat before later attending a Women’s Africa Cup of Nations match with FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom.

The meeting came after former Portugal star Luis Figo publicly called for Infantino to resign. Figo said the FIFA president had shown “the lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour” and added that he had damaged the office and “should go. Now.” Despite the growing criticism, Infantino believes he answers to FIFA’s 211 member associations rather than his critics. Reports suggest he is confident that support from several countries across Africa, Asia and South America will help him remain in office. Also Read: Gianni Infantino to face FIFA executives in Morocco as scrapped $4.2bn plan sparks growing revolt over his leadership Canadian PM joins criticism Pressure increased further after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he no longer had confidence in Infantino. “It should be fatal,” Carney said. “Certainly I don’t have confidence in Mr. Infantino.” Carney criticised the failed commercial plan, saying it was a major governance failure because senior FIFA officials and board members were not properly consulted.