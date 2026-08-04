FIFA President Gianni Infantino accused of ‘blackmailing’ Jordan FA for getting vote: ‘We pride ourselves’

Pressure continues to mount on FIFA president Gianni Infantino after Jordan Football Association (JFA) president Prince Ali bin Al Hussein accused world football's governing body of attempting to pressure his federation into supporting Infantino's bid for another term in office. In a strongly worded statement, Prince Ali alleged that the JFA was subjected to undue pressure during preparations for the recent FIFA World Cup, claiming the world body linked its assistance on several operational matters to the federation's backing of Infantino's re-election campaign. FIFA President Gianni Infantino accused of blackmailing Jordon FA (AFP)

He described the alleged conduct as "blackmail," escalating the growing controversy surrounding FIFA's leadership.

“There is no shortage of issues regarding FIFA. Let me start by clarifying what some of these are from an FA perspective, in particular that of Jordan going into a World Cup for the first time. We are a small country with a minimal budget for our FA, and we had to deal with enormous hurdles. First, getting our fans into the USA: not all were granted VISAS, even though they had tickets, which we also know were sold at exorbitant prices. Secondly, we are being taxed by the US govt through FIFA for our participation. Money that should go to players and staff. This was not the case for those who played and set up camp in Canada and Mexico. But we happened to be in the USA, so now we face these huge costs in taxes for having participated,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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“Thirdly, we have been waiting for reward money for our players since December for the Arab Cup in Qatar, which is a FIFA event. The money our team should receive for having reached the final has not been delivered yet, while at the same time FIFA brags about how many billions they have in reserve,” he added.