Gaurs Group launches luxury project near Noida airport, eyes ₹1,900 crore revenue

Real estate firm Gaurs Group will develop Gaur Alaris, an 11.8-acre luxury residential project in Sector 22D along the Yamuna Expressway, near the Noida International Airport. The company expects the project to generate revenue of around ₹1,900 crore. Yamuna Expressway Project Watch: Gaurs Group will develop Gaur Alaris, an 11.8-acre luxury residential project in Sector 22D along the Yamuna Expressway, near the Noida International Airport.

The development will comprise around 1,088 apartments, with prices starting at ₹1.32 crore.

Project details Project type: Premium apartments

Location: Sector 22D, Yamuna Expressway

Land area: 11.8 acres

Sales realisation: ₹1900 crore

Configuration: Apartment size: 1500-2000 sq ft

Number of residences: Approximately 1088

Tower height: 34 storeys

Number of towers: 8 towers

Starting price: ₹1.32 crore

Expected possession: Date of completion as per RERA is 09-06-2031

RERA registration: UPRERAPRJ950965/07/2026 (proposed start date as per RERA: 11-06-2026; registration date: 28-07-2026)

Nearby schools: Gaurs International School, Yamuna City

Nearby hospitals

Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida

Divya Multispeciality Hospital

Shiv Medicity

Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida

Distance from Noida International Airport (Jewar): Approximately 15-16 km. Takes 15-20 minutes via the Yamuna Expressway.

Amenities snapshot The project will offer almost 65+ indoor and outdoor amenities

Clubhouse The development will feature a more than 1 lakh sq. ft club house

Sustainability features

Eight acres of open landscaped greens

Design and partnerships Designed around a peacock-inspired theme, Gaur Alaris features Art Deco architecture by Hafeez Contractor, landscape design by Site Concepts International and interiors by Studio Designscape.

Why the launch is significant The launch comes as residential activity along the Yamuna Expressway continues to gain momentum, supported by infrastructure development, especially the Noida International Airport and improving regional connectivity.

Also Read: Noida International Airport takes wing: How it could impact property prices, housing demand and office markets

The launch underscores Gaurs Group's confidence in the next phase of the Yamuna Expressway's growth, with its ₹1,900-crore luxury project targeting buyers seeking homes in a corridor that is steadily evolving into a mature residential market.

What the developer said "The premium housing market continues to witness demand from buyers seeking quality developments with superior design, efficient planning and long-term value. With Gaur Alaris, we aim to deliver a premium residential development that combines design, lifestyle and execution while strengthening our portfolio in one of NCR's fastest-growing micro-markets," said Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group.

About the developer Gaurs Group (Gaursons India Pvt. Ltd) has a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, education and hospitality. The Group has delivered more than 100 million sq. ft. of real estate, while developing more than 75,000 property units in more than 75 real estate projects, including three integrated townships, across Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Who should buy it? Affluent end-users and long-term investors seeking luxury homes in the rapidly emerging Yamuna Expressway corridor, driven by the upcoming Noida International Airport and large-scale infrastructure development.

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